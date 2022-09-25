ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A ceremony took place Sunday for a Rock Valley College professor who died last December.

The college and the Rockford Interfaith Council held a bench dedication for Kanwal Prashar in the atrium of the student center. Five religious leaders had a conversation about religious violence and acceptance, saying that it is important to listen to others and honor other traditions with understating.

It was all in honor of Prashar and the example he set.

“This was his shrine,” said James Roberts, board member of the Rockford Interfaith Council. “This whole place is about his teaching and this place, and all these young people that have been affected by his teaching.”

A bench at the college was dedicated to Prashar.