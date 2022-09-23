ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The proprietor of Thyme and Again Farm, 11515 IL Rt. 2, says inflation has made the last couple of years tough, but prides herself on keeping prices low.

Thyme and Again Farm holds 12 acres of pumpkins, squash, gourds, and apples.

On Friday, David Kopp and his wife drove in from Chicago to pick up their favorite Fall staples.

“We’re very happy to be here, just enjoying the beautiful weather and all the squash and I think we are talking… I think we bought about $70 worth of squash and honey,” Kopp said.

Owner Susan Kramer says it’s been a good year, despite all the rain earlier this month.

“If we would have waited a week, we would have been swimming in the mud, so we are very grateful that we harvested when we did,” she said. “But, it was a good growing year. Even though there was a bit of a drought at the beginning of the summer, it didn’t really affect us.”

Kramer said the farm started out as a hobby and has now turned into a thriving business.

“My hopes are, people will come out and learn about squash and pumpkins and apples, apple sauce, apple butter, learn how to feed their family and provide for their family at a reasonable price,” she said.

Kopp says he plans on coming back again.

“It’s really nice to have the good weather and see all the nice things they have done, [then] go home and enjoy the delicious squash, because we’ll be eating these for the next couple of months,” he said.

Thyme and Again Farm is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.