ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 75 vendors and artists came out for the Midwest’s longest-running art fair on Saturday.

The 74th “Greenwich Village Art Fair” was held in Downtown Rockford, which benefitted the Rockford Art Museum. There were food trucks, live music and a local vendor marketplace in addition to the art.

Organizers said that there was something for everyone to enjoy.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and it’s so encouraging to see so many people come out and bring their families and their kids and friends,” said Carrie Johnson, executive director and curator of the Rockford Art Museum. “So, it’s really great for us to all just come together for art.”

All the fun continued on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.