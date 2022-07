OWEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was hospitalized after an early Saturday morning crash on North Main Street, about half a mile north of Latham Road.

Rockton and Northwest Fire personnel responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said the car went off the road and rolled several times.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver’s condition is currently not known.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.