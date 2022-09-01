ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Rockford police detective could be sent to prison or be placed on probation for possessing child pornography, according to the state’s criminal code.

Joshua Grover, 46, of Roscoe, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to four Class 2 felony counts of possession of child pornography involving a minor under the age of 13, court records show.

According to Illinois law, he’s facing between three and seven years in prison and fines of up to $25,000 on each count.

That means when Grover is sentenced in November, Judge Randy Wilt could opt to send him to the Illinois Department of Corrections for up to 28 years if he gives him the maximum sentence and orders the prison terms be served consecutively.

Wilt could also order concurrent prison terms, which would allow Grover to serve each sentence at the same time.

When it is charged as a Class 2 felony, possession of child pornography is probationable, unless a defendant has prior convictions for sex offenses. Court records show Grover has no prior criminal history.

Grover was arrested last September after admitting during a police interview that investigators would find sexual images of children on his cellphone. Police later recovered numerous videos and pictures from the device.

The case was prosecuted by the Illinois Attorney General and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“It is particularly abhorrent that any member of law enforcement, who is sworn to protect residents of their communities, would contribute to the victimization of children and their families,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a release. “I am proud to continue the partnerships with law enforcement agencies that are helping us hold these individuals accountable for their heinous actions.”

Grover’s sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m., Nov. 15, in Courtroom 478 at the Winnebago County Courthouse. He’s currently free on bond.