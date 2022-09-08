ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit.

“I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said.

Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home on Freemont Street, off Fulton and N. Main.

The bullet had entered through a hole in the trunk and embedded itself in the backseat.

“What if we were just pulling up and somebody just pulled up and started shooting? My kids could have lost their lives,” she said.

The couple immediately called Rockford Police and officers removed the bullet.

The family says they have lived in the North End Square for five years without prior issues.

Now, Howard says she’s afraid to leave the house.

“It’s not okay,” she said. “My kids love playing outside. And now, they are asking me why they can’t play outside. They are only 5 and 7. I shouldn’t have to explain to them that you can’t go outside because people are not thinking about other people’s lives.”

Howard said she and her family are taking more precautions. For starters, they’re installing security cameras at the house.

She said the shooting has made her more aware of her surroundings.

“Nowadays, you don’t know what is going to happen. It’s sad that you have to be … keeping your head [on] a 360 [swivel], just to make sure you are safe from going from point A to point B. It shouldn’t be like that. So, that’s what I feel like I have to do now.”

Howard says she and her family are looking to move out of Rockford.