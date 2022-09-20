ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men, Rahime Briggs, 25, and D’Leon Johnson, 25, have been sentenced to federal prison after being caught possessing firearms, which is illegal since both men are convicted felons.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Briggs had multiple warrants for his arrest when he was apprehended by the FBI in a home near the 1100 block of South Sunset Avenue on February 1st, 2021.

Weapons in the possession of Rahime Briggs at the time of his arrest. Photo: FBI

Johnson was also arrested in 2021. He was arrested on drug and weapons charges on March 22nd, 2021, while out on bail after being arrested on gun charges the prior week.

Briggs was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison.

Johnson was sentenced to four years and two months.

The sentencing is part of a U.S. Justice Department prosecution initiative called Project Safe Neighborhoods, designed to reduce violent crime in northern Illinois.

A federal grant is enabling courts to use an intelligence-led approach to prosecutions that target the most violent criminals.