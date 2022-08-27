ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders say a car crash sparked a house fire at 700 N. Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m. Saturday.

One of the two vehicles in the crash struck the house and caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The flames spread to the house and caused severe damage.

Photo credit: Rockford Fire Twitter.

Fire crews say extinguishment of the fire was delayed due to damaged electrical wires connected to the house which caused the fire to spread further.

All occupants were moved to a safe distance from the accident and no injuries have been reported.

The car that struck the home has been destroyed and the cost of damage is estimated at $95,000.

Photo credit: Rockford Fire Twitter.

More information will be released when available.