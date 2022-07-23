ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford firefighter was injured while fighting a fire Saturday morning in the 200 block of Stanley Street.
According to the Rockford Fire Department, the firefighter suffered a minor injury as crews were fighting a blaze at a two-story residence around 3:30 a.m.
There was no one inside when firefighters arrived, and the owner has not yet been located, officials said.
The damage was called “extensive” and the building is considered a total loss. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Damages were estimated at $14,000.