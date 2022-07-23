ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford firefighter was injured while fighting a fire Saturday morning in the 200 block of Stanley Street.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, the firefighter suffered a minor injury as crews were fighting a blaze at a two-story residence around 3:30 a.m.

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

There was no one inside when firefighters arrived, and the owner has not yet been located, officials said.

The damage was called “extensive” and the building is considered a total loss. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Damages were estimated at $14,000.