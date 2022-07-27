ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant Rockford home Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:49 p.m. at 1333 Elm Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Responders found smoke coming from a second story balcony when they arrived, and immediately place ladders to reach the area of the fire.

The fire was extinguished without damage to the interior of the building. The residence was vacant and secured at the time of the fire.

Damages were estimated to be at $15,000. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.