WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County has its first case of monkey pox.

The Winnebago County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the case had been found in a resident of the county. They said that the individual is isolated at home, recovering and is in contact with the WCHD and their healthcare provider. People who have potentially come into contact with the resident have been notified.

While the WCHD said that the risk to county residents is low, as the virus does not spread easily between people, they advised residents to be cautious. A full list of their recommendations on preventing monkeypox can be found below:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with someone with MPV.

Don’t share bedding, clothing, towels, personal items, or with someone with MPV.

Do not have sex if you or you sex partner(s) feel sick or have a rash or sores and do not kiss or touch each other’s bodies while you are sick.

Call your healthcare provider if you have new or unexplained rash, sores, or other MPV symptoms.

More information on monkeypox can be found on WCHD’s website.