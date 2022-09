ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Food Truck Tuesday returned once again on Tuesday night, but with some new hours.

The food truck frenzy will end at 8 p.m. from now until October. Food trucks from all over the stateline will park in the parking lots of Nicholas Conservatory, 1354 N 2nd St., every Tuesday.

The event had been going until 9 p.m., but the event is now ending earlier due it getting dark out sooner. The event runs every week until October 25.