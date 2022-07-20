ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz plead guilty to two charges against him in court Wednesday, following accusations of stealing from dead people and using the County’s credit card.

Hintz plead guilty to two counts: Theft of Government Property and Official Misconduct. He will spend 6 months in jail with 4 months of probation.

The Illinois Attorney General has accused Hintz of stealing $14,500 in cash belonging to deceased individuals, taking $2,500 from family members of the dead in exchange for county-funded cremations, and Hintz and his wife were previously accused of stealing $15,818 in government funds.

Hintz also officially resigned his position as Winnebago County Coroner.

Since Hintz is an elected official, he could not be removed from office.

Senate Bill 3460 would have allowed local governments to remove elected officials from office if they have been charged with a crime.

The bill unanimously passed through the Senate in February but was defeated in the House.

Hintz’s wife, Michelle Hintz, is due in court on Thursday, July 21st for a deferred prosecution, meant for first-time, non-violent offenders, and could keep a conviction off her record.

Winnebago County Board Chairman must appoint a replacement coroner within 60 days. That appointee will serve until the next general election is held, in November 2022.