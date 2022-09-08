FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police.

According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn Street where Brooks, 32, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives have identified Williams as the suspect in the murder.

Freeport Police said they assisted in the Wednesday raid of a home in the 2500 block of Stephenson Circle and found Williams inside.

A gun was found during the search, and Williams was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Firearm without Valid Firearm Owners Identification.

He is being held at the Stephenson County Jail.