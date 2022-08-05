ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture has accused Furry Babies, which operates a pet store in CherryVale Mall, of operating without a license.

The IDOA said Thursday that Furry Babies was licensed as dog dealers, but only those licensed as pet shop owners can legally sell dogs at retail.

Furry Babies also has stores in Aurora and Lombard.

Furry Babies is accused of operating outside of the Animal Welfare Act, the State said in a press release.

The State said it discovered the discrepancy after a routine investigation. Authorities sent the three locations petitions for license revocation, with a hearing set to be heard on August 31st, 2022.

Last year, Furry Babies opposed a law, proposed by Freeport Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-89th) and signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, which banned retail stores from buying pet inventory from “puppy mills,” instead requiring that they obtain their inventory from rescues and shelters.