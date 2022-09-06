ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in Rockford are 44.6 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago, but still 53.5 cents higher than one year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Rockford yesterday was $3.49 a gallon, with the most expensive at $4.14 per gallon.

In Illinois, the lowest price was $3.36, with the highest being $5.87.

Nationally, the price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents in the past week, to $3.75.

Nationwide, gas is still 57.6 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.

In Chicago, drivers can expect to pay $4.49 a gallon on average; in Madison, $3.41 a gallon.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.