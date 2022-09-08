ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local voting advocates say they want more citizens to show up to the polls for this year’s midterm elections.

Go Vote 815 is a non-partisan effort to encourage voters to show up to the polls on November 8th and beyond.

Organizations aligned with Go Vote 815 are working to get more people registered to vote.

The group was formed after only 17% of eligible voters in the area took part in Illinois’ June primary.

Advocates say they hope to gain the attention of younger voters.

“That first voting is kind of scary, but if you’re 18, you’re invincible and nothing happens to you, so, you go and vote and then they become lifelong voters,” said Sue Theden, from the League of Women Voters of Rockford. “If you wait until you’re older, sometimes you feel like, ‘oh, I’m going to be embarrassed, I don’t know how to do it’ and you’re hesitating. So, getting them young is a really good way to get them into the routine of voting in elections.”

Go Vote 815 has created a Facebook page with simple steps that groups and individuals can take to help people understand the importance of voting.

