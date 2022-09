ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino has a new partnership with The Coronado to get the best seats in the house.

The partnership includes a guaranteed block of seats to all events, Hard Rock’s sponsorship of renovated opera boxes and exclusive use of Club 27, a historically preserved space that was used by the original owners of The Coronado in the 1920s.

The opera boxes have been restored just in time for the fall season of shows and events at the theater.