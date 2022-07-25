ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Christian Hernandez, 31, after he made arson threats to his wife, whom he is separated from, and then attacked investigating officers with a pocket knife.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Lawndale Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning after a woman reported that her husband, Hernandez, was violating an order of protection by being at her home.

The criminal complaint says Hernandez sent threatening text messages to his wife, telling her he was coming over to “blow up the whole street,” and then appeared at her doorstep at 3 o’clock in the morning.

Upon the officer’s arrival, Hernandez, who had arrived by taxi, ran back to the waiting cab despite orders to stop. After being removed from the taxi by force, Hernandez then attacked the arresting officer with a pocket knife.

It was also discovered that he was also carrying lighter fluid and a lighter, according to the charging documents.

Hernandez reportedly told police that he attacked them because he didn’t know who they were and he was in a bad neighborhood. He also is reported to have said he had been invited over to the house and brought the lighter fluid with him so he could use it for cooking.

Hernandez was charged with Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Violation of an Order of Protection, Attempted Arson, and Resisting Arrest.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail. Police have listed his address as “homeless.”