ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monster trucks are coming to Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center next March.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party show will include monster trucks such as Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot, and more, plus the all-new Gunkster.

The event promises a dance party, laser light show, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways, plus the appearance of the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot, Megasaurus, and the high-flying Freestyle Motorcross riders.

Showtimes for the event are:

Friday, March 3, 2023 – 7:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 5:00p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023 – 12:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 10:00a.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023 – 7:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 5:00p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2023 – 2:30p.m. / Crash Zone – 12:00p.m.

Exclusive BMO Harris Bank Center presale begins today, Tuesday, Sep. 6 at 10 am & ends Thursday, Sep. 8 at 10 pm. Use the code: GLOW to get tickets before they go on sale.