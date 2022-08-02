ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit called on the community to help as the need for foster parents grows.

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois held an informational session Tuesday afternoon at Stewart Square in Rockford. Administrators said that teens and pre-teens are most in need of fostering, and that many come from cases of abuse and neglect.

They spoke on a couple characteristics of what makes a good foster parent.

“Patience, understanding, and really being able to work in a team setting, being able to be a team player, being able to work with all the entities that are involved when a child is in foster care, whether it be with us the agency, with the courts, with medical providers, whatever needs the child has,” said Cliff Johnson of Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.

Lutheran Social Services offers information at Stewart Square, 308 W. State St., on the first Tuesday of every month. More information can be found on their website.