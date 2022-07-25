ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are recovering after being shot in Sinnissippi Park early Saturday morning, while two others were killed at the after hours party.

Rockford Park District Police Chief Theo Glover said that officers do check the City’s parks to make sure no one is there after hours. Officials said, however, that it is a game of cat and mouse trying to put a stop to these types of gatherings.

“I’m tired of it and our citizens are real tired of it,” said Rockford 3rd Ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg.

Tuneberg said that pop-up parking lot parties are nothing new in Rockford, but they are now moving into city parks. The spur-of-the-moment nature makes it hard for law enforcement to catch the gatherings ahead of time.

“They will go to one place and then the next night it’ll be at a completely different place, and it’s all over the city. It’s not just relegated to a certain part of our city,” Tuneberg said. “Many times they use social media to do just an impromptu place to meet and party.”

These parties usually happen in the early morning hours between 2-5 a.m., leaving early birds worried about getting caught up in the mix.

“I have many constituents that get up early and take advantage of the early morning hours around dawn to get out and get some exercise and such, and they just don’t want to be in a situation where they feel that their safety is in peril,” Tuneberg said.

Tuneberg believes that more cameras and license plate readers could help them catch criminals.

“We are looking at things, some measures that really need to be put in place, and frankly, these people need to be caught and not just a slap on the wrist, they need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Tuneberg said.

Glover agrees, and had a message for the public.

“Please do not go to our parks after hours to choose to involve yourself in criminal activity, because we will be coming to make arrests,” Glover said.

Park District police have a partnership where they work with City and county officers when they need to. Police also asked for neighbors to step in and report any late-night park gatherings they see.