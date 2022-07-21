ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ingersoll Machine Tools had a grand opening Thursday for their new 40,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, and extended testing facility.

The new facility is located on Fulton Avenue and will be home to the largest, most advanced 5-axis Mastermill machine, which will be tasked with machining for the United States Navy as well as manufacturing large components for the giant Magellan Telescope.

Defense leaders from Washington were on hand for the opening.

“Ingersoll has been a long-term supporter of the United States,” said President and CEO Jeff Ahrstrom.

Ingersoll has over 200 employees and has been around for 131 years.