ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some much needed improvements could soon be coming to a major bridge in the City of Rockford.

Rockford city leaders gave the green light Monday night to apply for funding. It is now a waiting game, as the federal government decides if the Jefferson Street Bridge is eligible for the funds. The bridge spans nearly one mile and is a major pathway that links pedestrians to the city’s downtown.

Officials are now planning ahead to make sure that the structure is here to stay.

“The bridge is the largest structure that the city owns,” said Timothy Hinkens, Rockford City Engineer. “It spans over the Rock River and Madison Street.”

Hinkens said that the Jefferson Street Bridge was built in 1988 and closed in 2015 due to deterioration. It reopened in 2020, but the condition of the bridge is still a topic of discussion.

“The Jefferson Street Bridge isn’t in any imminent danger of failing, however, our inspection reports have come back to say that the bridge itself has less than 20 years left of useful life on it,” Hinkens said.

“Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law” applications are due next week, according to Hinkens. The City is currently applying for the planning phase of the project. The public will also get the chance to weigh in during that time on what features should be preserved, or added, to the bridge.

“We want whatever is built there in the future to be what the people want,” Hinkens said. “With a structure this large, and a structure this important to the city, now is the time to start looking into what the best options are and then trying to obtain funding for it.”

As far as funding, Hinken said that it is too early to know exactly how much the City will recieve.

“In our application, we are looking to apply for up to $250,000 for planning and engineering services at 0% cost to city of Rockford.”

The Department of Public Works said that it could begin work early next year if awarded the grant money, but said that they will cross that bridge when they get to it.