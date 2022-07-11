ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Library is helping Welsh Elementary kick off its summer reading program.

Kids and their families had the chance to get a library card at the RPL Mobile Library bus on Monday morning.

The mobile library offers books, movies, games and Chromebook rentals.

RPL says the mobile library will return to Welsh Elementary in two weeks to allow kids to return their books and borrow new ones.

Welsh’s principal, Tom O’Brien, says it is part of the school’s duty to make sure kids have access to those resources.

“We have a firm belief and a promise to parents, we’re going to teach their children how to read and we believe literacy is a civil right and that, if we can allow our students to engage in texts and to learn from those texts, that they’re going to be productive citizens and productive members of this community,” he said.

A schedule of RPL Mobile Library stops this summer is available here.