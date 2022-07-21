ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anderson Japanese Gardens, at 318 Spring Creek Road, hosted families for a program meant to encourage young learners to read on Thursday.

The event, part of Anderson Garden’s Explorers program, is aimed at children from four to six years old.

Golden Apple-award-winning teachers also took part in the event and offered activities related to the books.

“Our teachers are so good at that. Engaging the kids with dance, with song, with play, with reading. So, it can be fun, so they can look forward to reading and enjoy it,” said Jennifer Stark, executive director for the Golden Apple Foundation.

On August 8th, the Golden Apple Foundation will sponsor a teachers’ night at Rivets Stadium.

Tickets are available here.

Voting is also open for the 815 Rising Stars talent competition, which benefits the Golden Apple Foundation.