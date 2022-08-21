ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night.

The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000.

Music and dance acts followed the show, including Da Main Attraction Dance Team, who was invited to perform.

“Being invited, it means everything to us because we’re giving back to the community and we’re able to show off our talent, and Rockford does have talent,” said team members Tehavis Townsend, Jasmin Campbell and Angelic Dorsey.

DMA is a 4-time grand champion dance team that is all about empowering youth and getting out in the community. They are having open enrollment for their team on Tuesday, and no experience is needed.