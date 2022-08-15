ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Get ready to move it, move it, as a musical based on the Dreamworks movie Madagascar is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The story follows Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they escape the New York Central Park Zoo and head to Africa, with new songs written for the stage.

The show will play Thursday, April 13th, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19th at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office before Labor Day, and at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office after Labor Day.