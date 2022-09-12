ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Shannon Patterson, 38, as one of three suspects in a burglary to a Rockford business on Sunday afternoon.

Rockford Police say officers responded to an alarm at Sealmaster, at 904 7th Street, and arrived to find a window broken out.

Three walk-behind blowers were missing from the business, police said.

Officers were able to locate Patterson and arrest him on charges of Criminal Damage to Property, Burglary, and theft.

The two other suspects are still at large, police said.