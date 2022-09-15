ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man charged with six separate burglaries across the city earlier this year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge this week.

Investigators said Michael Lockhart first robbed Mr. J’s Restaurant on Auburn Street, on January 22nd.

On January 27th, he robbed a Marathon Gas station on North Perryville Road.

On Saturday, January 29th, Lockhart reportedly broke into Porch on North Perryville Road.

Then on Sunday, January 30th, police said he struck Zavius Jewelry, Gruno’s Jewelry, and Jewelry by Christopher.

As part of his deal, Lockhart pleaded guilty to 2 counts of Burglary and No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification.

All other charges against him were dismissed.

He is due back in court for his sentencing in October.