ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Devin Stevenson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder on Kishwaukee Street in 2018. Stevenson was a suspect in a murder at CherryVale Mall the same year, but he was acquitted by a jury.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, May 16th, Stevenson shot a 39-year-old man who was driving near the intersection of Kishwaukee and 17th Street around 2:30 p.m. The victim identified Stevenson as the shooter. He was arrested by officers’ from Rockford Police’s Housing Authority Unit.

An investigation later linked a firearm, found in Stevenson’s possession, to the crime.

On Monday, Stevenson was sentenced to 20 years for the crime.

A jury previously found Stevenson not guilty of killing 31-year-old Ricky Smith, of DeKalb, in the CherryVale Mall parking lot on February 21st, 2018. Stevenson was developed as the suspect in the case by police.