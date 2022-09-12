ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kahlid Holliday, 25, was found guilty of Attempted Murder for chasing and shooting at his ex-girlfriend on I-90, while his 3 children were in the car.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:14 p.m. near I-90 and Rote Road on October 23rd. Police said Holliday got into an argument with his ex about returning her car, which led to a chase on the interstate. Though no one was struck when Holliday shot at her car, at least one bullet hit the vehicle, shattering the driver’s side window.

The 23-year-old woman driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, and police said the three juveniles were uninured.

Holliday was identified as the suspect and arrested in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

He was also found guilty of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

He is due to be sentenced on October 7th.