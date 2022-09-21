CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A person was shot at the Days Inn, at 220 S. Lyford Road, Tuesday night and the suspect has been arrested, according to police.

Cherry Valley Police responded to the hotel around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and said the victim had been shot in the parking lot and then walked into the Days Inn.

Police said the suspect was known to the victim and was quickly identified. Police then located the suspect’s vehicle on the road in Rockford and pursued him, eventually using a K-9 to track him down.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The victim underwent surgery for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Police said the attack was targeted to a specific person and there is no further danger to the community.