ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple people were shot early Saturday morning at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park, police said.

According to Rockford Police, the incident happened in the 1400 block of North 2nd Street overnight. At 6:16 a.m., police said the investigation was on going and the public should avoid the area.

Police tape was seen marking off several areas, including the picnic area by the park’s amphitheater.

DEVELOPING…