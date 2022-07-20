ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former emergency animal clinic on Maray Drive in Rockford could become an abortion clinic, and concerned businesses nearby are looking to city leaders for options.

Dr. Dennis Christensen, a Milwuakee-based doctor who once operated an abortion clinic at 1400 Broadway, said he bought the former Animal Emergency Clinic, at 4236 Maray Drive.

Neighboring businesses met with City leaders Wednesday at the Salvation Army, 500 S. Rockford Avenue, to voice their concerns.

Kevin Rose, who owns Carpetland USA, at 326 N Alpine Road, said, “We’re going to have protesters up and down the street, parking. I have semis coming in and out of my parking lot. Some of the other business owners have stated that they, already, have had issues with the protesters and [they] don’t even have a building permit for this location yet.”

Alderman Frank Beach says he has received many calls from business owners on Maray and Morsey Drives who believe a nearby abortion clinic would be detrimental to their business, citing concerns over increased traffic, a lack of parking, and children from the nearby Maray KinderCare daycare, at 4345 Maray Drive, potentially being exposed to graphic protest signs.

“One of the ladies [who talked] today [said she] had to stand out in front of her business, to ask [protesters] not to come up there, so their clients could get in there. That shouldn’t have to be,” Beach said.

Rockford City Administrator Todd Cagnoni advised business owners to contact police if protesters cause problems on their property.

Rose said, “My biggest concern is taxing the Rockford Police Department with this, when we know it’s something that they can stop, as a city, before it even happens.”

So far, Dr. Christensen has not applied for a permit with the city, but the current ordinance for the property would allow a medical clinic.

“We’re going to be talking and meeting and trying to come up with solutions,” Beach said. “I don’t know what they are right now, at this point in time, but I’ll tell you one thing I do know: it’s better to be proactive in dealing with this, than reactive”

Business owners say they plan to work together and will seek legal advice.

Christensen also plans to open an abortion clinic at 611 Auburn Street.