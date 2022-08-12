ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Auto Glass and More, which has been in Rockford for more than 70 years, is under new ownership.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday at the location on 5401 E State Street to mark the grand re-opening after Rick Davis bought the store when the previous owner retired.

Davis said his goal is to keep the business local, without selling to an outside interest.

“We’re hiring more people. We want to keep things local and we kind of want to … put money into [the business], hire people, keep things local, support 815 days,” he said. “We got some specials going on, but 815 is important to a lot of people in the Rockford community, so we thought we’d get on the bandwagon and I think it’s a great thing.”

815 is the Rockford-area’s primary telephone area code, and Monday, August 15th (8/15) is celebrated as 815 Day with local specials at businesses citywide.

The grand re-opening also marked the first time both the Rockford Chamber of Commerce and the Rockford Regional Hispanic Chapter both participated in a ribbon cutting event together.