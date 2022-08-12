ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Darlene Johnson was 37 weeks pregnant when she caught COVID-19 last fall.

She was admitted to UW Swedish American and delivered her baby three weeks early because the infection in her lungs was getting worse.

One day after her daughter, Hazel, was born, Darlene was taken to the ICU and put on a ventilator. Her family and her doctors weren’t sure if she would survive.

Darlene was taken to UW Madison and put on a machine that did most of her breathing for her.

“Honestly, when we first met her I think the odds of her getting through this successfully were slim. I think honestly, the odds were more that she wouldn’t make it than that she would. Because she had a very long road to go,” said cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Dan McCarthy.

Darlene was at UW Health for four months, and then needed a lung transplant.

In March, the organ became available. Ten months after being admitted, Darlene was finally able to go home to her family and to her new daughter.