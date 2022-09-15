ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery.

The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less than other retailers.

The store’s team leader, Scott Donithan, says the company has been eyeing Rockford for the past year.

“This is what makes it worth it, the grand opening part. It’s phenomenal, there’s so much energy and excitement and that’s what we kinda live for,” Donithan said.

Ollie’s hired about 40 people to get the store up and running, and they have 60 permanent positions.

There are three other locations in Illinois, with 455 nationwide.