ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mason Hada would have turned 17 last month, and on Thursday, he would have started his senior year at East High School.

But, on August 26th, 2021, Hada was killed in a car crash on Broadway. It happened one day before he was expected to start for his varsity football team.

A warrant was issued for 18-year-old Deahri Steele, the driver of the other car. He is charged with Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Involving Death.

However, Steele was treated and released from the hospital and is still at large.

One year later, Hada’s friends and family say they still can’t believe he’s gone.

“In a blink of a eye, he was gone,” said family friend, Gretchen Beaman. “They were expecting him home in a couple of minutes he was only a couple blocks from home.”

Hada was on his way home from football practice.

Court documents say the other car was going 92 miles-per-hour on Broadway when it smashed into Hada’s car near 24th Street.

The city has installed radar cameras along Broadway

“I drive down Broadway everyday, multiple times a day, and when people see those, all of their brakes are on and they are continuing [at] the speed limit after they pass through that so that alone is making a huge difference “

The Hada family is still looking for justice in Mason’s death, and say they don’t want to forget how loving, selfless, giving, and talented he was.

“If there is one lesson to be learned, I think through all of this, is to tell the people in your life more how much they mean to you,” Beaman said. “And not just, ‘oh, I love you.’ Really tell them, tell them why they’re important to you, because you just don’t know how quickly that life can be taken from you.”