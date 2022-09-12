ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents can now get their flu shots from local OSF primary care offices.

OSF Medical Group’s Rock Cut Crossing location in Loves Park began giving the vaccine out on Monday. Residents will be able to get them this Wednesday, Sept. 14 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

OSF Medial Group Guilford Square will also be offering a drive-thru flu shot option starting September 28, which will happen every Wednesday and Friday. It will run until early November.