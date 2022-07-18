ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ricky Guinyard, 34, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Lakin Terrace, about a block west of Rockford Police’s District 1 Headquarters.

According to police, officers responded to the “shots fired” call around 9:35 p.m. and found Guinyard standing in the driveway.

A loaded gun was recovered nearby.

Guinyard was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.