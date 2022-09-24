ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way, off N. Alpine Road, near Gambino Park.

According to police, officers were called to the house for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In the initial 911 call, authorities said a woman told them her son was “tearing up the house.”

By the time officers arrived, the teen had taken a car and fled the scene.

Officials said he is believed to have been involved in a multi-car crash at Spring Creek and Alpine Road shortly thereafter, but the incident is under investigation.

While the officers were at the home interviewing the mother and grandmother, they heard a crash coming from the basement, police said, and all four went to investigate.

There, the encountered the teen, armed with two kitchen knives, authorities said. When the teen advanced on the party, one officer fired one round from his service revolver, while the other fired a Taser.

Officers then began rendering aid to the injured teen and summoned an ambulance. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries police said were believed to be “non-life threatening.”

Neither officer nor bystanders were injured, police said.

Both of the officers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the Winnebago-Boone County Task Force.