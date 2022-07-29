ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Notorie Coble, 24, was arrested Thursday after police raided his home and say they found fentanyl, crack cocaine, and a loaded handgun.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit had been investigating Coble as a suspected drug dealer. His home, in the 2200 block of 8th Street, was the subject of a search at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Coble was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.