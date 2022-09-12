ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Keveon Yancey, 22, on Thursday after he was caught with a loaded handgun and 94 grams of cannabis at Concord Commons.

According to police, officers were called to the housing development, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, around 6:40 p.m on Thursday, September 8th, after Yancey was detained by security personnel there.

The gun and drugs were confiscated and Yancey was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

He has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Armed Violence, and and outstanding warrant.