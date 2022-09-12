ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Dominick Davison, 19, and another teen, 16, in a stolen Hyundai after a police chase early Monday.

According to police, officers spotted the stolen vehicle around 12:55 a.m., traveling on Whitman Street.

Authorities said when the three occupants of the car spotted police, they abandoned it on foot in the 700 block of Houghton Street.

Davison, the driver, was arrested after a foot pursuit, police said. Officers reported finding baggies of a white powdery substance and a handgun in his possession. The “drugs” were later determined to be fake.

The 16-year-old passenger was also arrested after a foot chase. Officers said they found a loaded handgun that he had discarded as he ran.

The third occupant remains at large.

Davison was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Look-Alike Substance, Resisting Arrest, and an outstanding warrant.

The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle.