ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Michael Willis killed himself during a standoff with police on 4th Avenue, police said, after trying to murder a 48-year-old man in the street.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the area of 4th Avenue and 12th Street at 12:05 p.m. for a shooting call and found the victim lying in the street.

The victim is currently in stable condition, according to officials.

Witnesses told police that Willis shot the victim and then left in his truck, but then returned and shot toward the victim again. At that point, he entered a home in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue and engaged in an hours-long standoff.

Police negotiators made contact with Willis over the hours that followed. After what police called an “extended period” with no communication from Willis, SWAT entered the house around 11 p.m. and found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.