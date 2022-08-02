ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigated after a crash at a rural Rockford intersection.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at N. Main Street and Gleasman Road. A car crashed into the passenger side of a Rise Broadband truck. Both vehicles suffered heavy damage, and the truck lost a wheel.

While airbags did deploy, it is unclear if anyone was hurt. The intersection was blocked off for a short time while crews cleaned up.

There is no word on who was to blame for the crash or if any tickets were issued.