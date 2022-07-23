ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large after-hours gathering at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park early Saturday morning left two people dead and others injured, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers responded to the park, 1401 N. 2nd St., around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a large group gathering and multiple shots fired. Police found a 27-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds, who passed away at the scene. A 28-year-old male was also transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Two other victims, an adult male and adult female, arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds within an hour of the initial call. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This was an isolated incident that took place after 10 p.m. when the park is closed to the public. We

take the safety and security of our citizens very seriously, so it is extremely unfortunate when a closed

park is utilized for unauthorized and unwanted activities that result in violence,” said Rockford Park

District Chief Theo Glover.

At this time, the victims’ names are not being released. Further details may be provided at a later time. Sinnissippi Park and Sinnissippi Golf Course has been closed and will remain closed while Rockford Park District Police and Rockford Police continue their investigation. The golf course will reopen at daybreak Sunday.