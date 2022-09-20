ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Rockford man on Friday for guns and drugs.

The sheriff’s department, along with the DEA Rockford Office, had been investigating an individual selling large amounts of narcotics in the Rockford area for the past couple of months, according to the department. The narcotics unit was able to identify Patrick Gibson, 46, as a suspect.

Gibson was taken into custody in the 300 block of South Alpine on September 16. Search warrants in the 3200 block of Orleans Avenue and the 1200 block of Clover Avenue, where officers found about 500 grams of fentanyl, 60 grams of cocaine and seven firearms. One of the firearms had been reported stolen out of Rockford.

Gibson has been charged with one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver 400 to 900 grams of fentanyl, two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver 15-100 grams of cocaine, one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver 30-500 grams of cannabis, one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm and two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.