ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Kenyatta Jenkins, 28, in the parking lot of a Stop-N-Go on Tuesday morning after finding quantities of crack cocaine and cannabis sitting in his vehicle in plain sight, they said.

According to police, officers on patrol noticed Jenkins’ car after it made an abrupt turn into the Stop-N-Go in the 2200 block of Charles Street around 12:20 a.m.

Police then discovered that the vehicle’s registration was expired and registration, so the officers watched as Jenkins went into the store and then came back out. When he exited, police say he noticed them and went back inside.

When he came back out and stood by his vehicle, officers said they approached and were able to see the drugs plainly visible in view inside the car. When they tried to arrest him, he fought with them and ran, police said. Eventually, he was apprehended after a foot chase and subsequent struggle, police said.

Police said over 21 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of cannabis, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of cash were recovered.

Jenkins was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Violence, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Resisting Arrest.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.